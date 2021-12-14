Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 18.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

