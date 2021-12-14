Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

