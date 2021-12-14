Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 2,532 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

