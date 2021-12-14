PARSIQ Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $839,785.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00379999 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.59 or 0.01323923 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

