Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of PK opened at $17.73 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $3,428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 445,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

