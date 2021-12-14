Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 137.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

