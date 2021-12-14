Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

