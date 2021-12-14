Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

