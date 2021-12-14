Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,469,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.