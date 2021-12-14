Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,678 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 948,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

