Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 56 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.