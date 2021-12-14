Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 51,602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 65.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,248,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 742,355 shares of company stock valued at $122,201,567. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.87.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.