Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,802 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.