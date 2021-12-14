Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

