Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $274,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 465.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.45.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

