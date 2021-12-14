Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

