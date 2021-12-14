Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 32,585 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of IRadimed worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,694 shares of company stock worth $4,411,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IRMD opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

