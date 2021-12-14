Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 12,863 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIMB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth $2,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 58.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TIM by 707.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TIM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

