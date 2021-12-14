Pamp Network Price Reaches $0.0035 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1,339,249,957.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,390,115.74 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1,277,029,700.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,134,082.49 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1,217,337,329.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469,895.60 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1,466,059,543.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,626,520.93 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1,103,014,082.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196,584,413.81 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1,397,444,543.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,297,025,265.45 or 0.00159255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1,228,069,828.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,529,738.08 or 0.00004731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1,250,931,016.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466,780,435.06 or 0.00057314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1,404,122,072.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,850,733.46 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1,419,986,555.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,224,763.87 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.