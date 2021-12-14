Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.84

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 4774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Palomar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,926,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.