Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $20.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $514.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,743. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.70 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.10 and a 200 day moving average of $445.36. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.