Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

