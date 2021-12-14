Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

