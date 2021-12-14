Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.19 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.