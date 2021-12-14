Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

