Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,229.82 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,275.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

