Palladium Partners LLC Buys 176 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.