Palladium Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.24% of MVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MVB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVBF stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.