PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $44,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

