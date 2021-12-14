Oxygen (OXY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Oxygen has a market cap of $76.99 million and $1.04 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,275,693 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

