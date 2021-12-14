Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

