O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $45.42. 53,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 55,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 53,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 55,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.