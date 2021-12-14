ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.04

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.04 and traded as high as $100.28. ORIX shares last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 25,622 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

