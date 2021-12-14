Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $203,444.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00080281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002567 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars.

