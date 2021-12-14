Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,653,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.