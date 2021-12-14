Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $332.25 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 572,402,164 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

