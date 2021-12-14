Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

