Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.36.

ORCL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

