Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Hold Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

