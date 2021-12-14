Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

