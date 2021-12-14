Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

CVS Health stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.