OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $57.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $452,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,075. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.