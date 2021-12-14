OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.71. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,691 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

