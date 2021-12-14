Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 429.7% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.