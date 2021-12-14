ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.35.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $62.58 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 745.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.