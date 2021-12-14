ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.