Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Boosted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Omnicell worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.84. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,090 shares of company stock worth $11,456,719. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

