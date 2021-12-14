OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $835.06 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $835.06 million and $385.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00012658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00183986 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.