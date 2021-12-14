OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 551,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 847,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.