OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 119 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CDW were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 264,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

